Nevada DMV reports seeing significant appointment no-show rate

Of the 93,000 appointments booked in June at DMV offices across the state, just 52 percent of customers showed up.

Instructions are given to individuals without appointments at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles at 8250 W. Flamingo Road on June 23, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle offices are seeing a significant amount of customers failing to show up for their scheduled appointments.

The amount of missed appointments on top of staffing shortages at DMV’s Nevada locations has resulted in the agency turning many walk-in customers away.

“The advantage of making an appointment is you know you will be served,” Robin Allender, division administrator for DMV field services, said in a statement. “Appointments are our first priority, with walk-ins being assisted when we don’t have appointments in the queue.”

At the end of June, the DMV had 60 vacancies at its Las Vegas Valley offices and 30 vacancies at the Reno office. A New Hire Academy with 35 employees kicks off next week, with an additional one scheduled for August. Those interested in working for the agency should visit dmv.nv.gov/jobs.

The DMV’s daily walk-in customer cap is determined by the number of windows an office has open.

“See if you can do your transaction online first,” Allender said. “If you do have to come in, make an appointment.”

Offices in Southern Nevada are averaging a 30-day wait for an appointment.

Customers that can’t make their scheduled appointment are urged by DMV officials to cancel their spot. Planned appointment slots that are canceled are immediately available for other motorists to book.

Appointments can be made online at dmv.nv.gov/appointments.htm.

