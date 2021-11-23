Nevada DMV says skip walk-in office visits Monday after Thanksgiving

With DMV offices closed for four days from Thanksgiving Day through Sunday, customers who don’t have an appointment will likely see lengthy wait times, the department announced Monday.

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles at 8250 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After Nevada residents survive Black Friday, they’re asked to ensure they don’t get caught in Black Monday — the busiest day each year at state Department of Motor Vehicle offices.

With DMV offices closed for four days from Thanksgiving Day through Sunday, customers who don’t have an appointment will likely see lengthy wait times on Monday, the department announced.

To avoid the longer than usual wait times, customers are asked to avoid DMV locations the Monday after Thanksgiving and opt to either carry out transactions online or at kiosks or wait until later in the week to make an in-person visit.

“Enjoy your holidays and don’t get stuck in the long wait times early next week,” DMV Director Julie Butler said in a statement Monday. “We have more ways than ever to do business online or at a kiosk.”

The DMV offers two dozen online transactions, including address changes and personalized plate orders. Also added this year, motorists buying a car from a Nevada dealer can now register for charitable license plates online.

Those who prefer using a kiosk can do so at 41 self-service units located at various businesses including some supermarkets, and DMV offices across the state. Kiosks can process and print a registration renewal certificate and decal on the spot. AAA locations also offer vehicle registration and handicapped placard services at five locations.

To learn what services are offered online or find kiosk locations visit the DMV’s website at dmvnv.com.

These tips should also be utilized for other upcoming holidays including Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, both of which fall on a Saturday this year. DMV offices will be closed on the Friday before these holidays, with longer wait times anticipated the following week.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.