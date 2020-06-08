Nevada DMV to announce reopening date today

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is slated to announce the reopening date of its state offices Monday afternoon.

Nevada's Department of Motor Vehicles offices are closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is slated to announce the reopening date of its state offices Monday afternoon.

Officials will reveal the date and plan during a scheduled virtual news conference at 1 p.m. Monday, DMV spokesman Kevin Malone said.

DMV locations across the state have been shut down since March 18, leaving only services that could be carried out online or kiosks available for motorists.

The DMV issued 90-day extensions for those who had a matter that required in-person visits for their transaction, which was further extended each time the shutdown dragged out.

DMV: Go online first

Officials urge motorists to first go online, wait if possible, and to be prepared if an in-person appointment is necessary.

During the first 30 days after reopening, the DMV will offer only services that directly affect a person’s ability to drive, the office announced last month.

Those transactions include driver’s license suspension or revocation reinstatements, driver’s license knowledge tests, original vehicle registration of recently purchased vehicles not eligible for online registration, vehicle movement permits and title transfers.

Renewals of documents that expired before March 16 also will be made a priority during the initial reopening date.

DMV staff will wear masks, and customers are urged to do so, as well.

Appointments won’t be available as DMV offices come back online.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.