Nevada DMV to offer walk-in hours on Saturdays

Nevada motorists who have new vehicle registrations or transactions not able to be addressed online the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle will have Saturday walk-in hours available.

Instructions are given to individuals without appointments previously made to leave the line, at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles at 8250 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle is making Saturday walk-in hours available for Nevada motorists who have new vehicle registrations or transactions that can’t be addressed online.

Beginning this week, DMV offices in the Las Vegas Valley will offer walk-in transactions from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

“We’re continuing to address pent-up demand for DMV services and reduce backlogs within the department,” said DMV Director Julie Butler in a statement. “Due to the COVID pandemic, department offices were closed from mid-March to mid-June and have been operating at 50 percent of capacity since reopening.”

With a significant backlog in registrations and DMV office appointments not available until January, Butler hopes to reduce the outstanding transactions with the walk-in hours.

“We’re hoping to significantly cut the number of motorists driving on movement permits,” Butler said. “It’s important for both motorists and law enforcement to have vehicles registered properly.”

The following transactions may be completed without an appointment during Saturday hours:

— Original registration on a newly-purchased vehicle that cannot be registered online, including private party sales, out-of-state dealer sales, mopeds, motor homes and trailers.

— Driver’s license, ID or registration renewals that cannot be completed online. This includes vehicles with emissions exemptions, active-duty military tax exemptions and insurance reinstatements.

— Transfers of out-of-state licenses or IDs. New residents can transfer their vehicle registration at the same time.

Customers who utilize the walk-in hours are asked to cancel an appointment if they have one to free up spots for those who need one to conduct their transaction.

All customers should log on to the department website at dmvnv.com first to see whether their transaction can be completed online and to ensure they have the correct documentation.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.