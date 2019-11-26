51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nevada

Nevada drops opposition to T-Mobile-Sprint merger

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2019 - 5:15 pm
 

CARSON CITY — The planned mega­merger between T-Mobile and Sprint got a little easier Monday as the Nevada attorney general’s office announced that the state will drop its legal challenge to the deal.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford had initially joined a coalition of state attorneys general in June in a lawsuit seeking to block the merger over concerns that the deal would decrease competition in Nevada and lead to higher-priced wireless plans and a decrease in coverage and quality for subscribers.

As part of a settlement agreement announced Monday, Nevada will withdraw from the lawsuit in exchange for a series of commitments by the two companies. Those conditions ensure eventual 5G coverage for more than 90 percent of the state’s population, low-priced plans, protections for current T-Mobile and Sprint employees and millions in charitable contributions toward expanded broadband access for Native American tribes and women- and minority-owned small businesses.

“With this settlement, T-Mobile and Sprint have demonstrated their commitment to preserve Nevada jobs, deploy a high speed 5G network across the state covering 83 percent of our rural communities, and offer low-price plans,” Ford said in a statement.“Beyond these benefits, the New T-Mobile will make a significant investment to enhance service to our Native American tribal communities, contribute to programs that enhance opportunities for minorities, women and small businesses. Because of these commitments, I can now support a merger that will preserve Nevada jobs and benefit consumers throughout our state.”

Marcelo Claure, executive chairman of Sprint, thanked Ford in a tweet Monday, and said that “We’re getting closer to making the new T-Mobile a reality.”

The attorney general of Texas also announced Monday that the Lone Star State will withdraw from the lawsuit after a similar settlement. The merger is still facing opposition from 14 other attorneys general, including those of New York, California and the District of Columbia.

The commitments to Nevada from T-Mobile/Sprint include:

■ 5G coverage for 64 percent of Nevada’s population within three years of the close of the merger. And within six years, the network will be required to cover 94 percent of the state’s population, including 83 percent of rural Nevada residents.

■ For six years, T-Mobile will offer Nevadans plan options of unlimited talk and text and at least 2 gigabytes of data for $15 month, and a 5-gigabyte plan for $25 per month. The data in both plans will also increase incrementally to “nearly double” the initial amount.

■ Access to T-Mobile’s nationwide broadband internet, which will provide “free connectivity and equipment to households with school-age children.”

— All current T-Mobile and Sprint retail employees will receive an offer of employment from the new T-Mobile with comparable wages. The company will also maintain the Sprint call center in Las Vegas that employees 450 people for at least six years.

— T-Mobile will make a total of $30 million in charitable contributions that will go towards funding broadband improvements for Native American tribes and supporting small businesses owned by women and minorities, according to the attorney general’s office.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - VIDEO
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - VIDEO
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, voters head to the polls at the Enterprise Library in L ...
Nevada Democrats get OK from DNC for early caucus voting
By Michelle L. Price The Associated Press

Traditional caucuses require voters show up in person at neighborhood sites at a specific time and break into groups to demonstrate their support for their chosen candidate.

 
Nevada’s first gay mayors have deep roots in Silver State
By John M. Glionna Special / RJ

With his victory in Ely last June, Nathan Robertson became Nevada’s second gay mayor. The first was Daniel Corona, who is mayor of the tiny town of West Wendover, just 120 miles northeast of Ely, along the Utah border.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks during a campaign stop, F ...
Amy Klobuchar makes first hires in Nevada
The Associated Press

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar is making her first campaign hires in early voting Nevada, scooping up staffers who worked for Beto O’Rourke’s campaign.