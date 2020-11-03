85°F
Nevada employment agency fills top positions

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2020 - 1:53 pm
 

Nevada’s employment agency announced leadership changes Tuesday.

The state Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation said Chris Sewell will become the agency’s chief operating officer and Lynda Parven will be the new Administrator of the Employment Security Division.

“As we make changes and move forward, we are looking at long-term staffing so DETR can fulfill all parts of its mission,” said Elisa Cafferata, DETR’s acting director, in a statement.

Cafferata said Sewell’s legislative expertise “is critical as we head into the next legislative session.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.

