Nevada employment office cancels weekly updates

Nevada saw 18,495 new claims for unemployment benefits last week, down 15,577 from the week before.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR)

The state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation canceled its weekly media briefing Friday to update Nevadans about unemployment insurance, citing Gov. Steve Sisolak’s recent announcement of new agency leadership as the reason.

“In light of recent Department leadership announcements, DETR’s weekly press conferences have been cancelled,” the agency said in a statement Friday. “Staff will be examining current processes to provide the press and the public transparent and timely answers, while also doing the important work of the organization.”

On Thursday, Gov. Steve Sisolak named Elisa Cafferata acting director of DETR and announced Barbara Buckley as the leader of a rapid response team on unemployment insurance.

The Department of Labor reported nearly 1.2 million laid-off Americans applied for unemployment last week.

That is a decline from the previous week. Still, it was the 20th straight week that at least 1 million people sought jobless aid. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the number had never surpassed 700,000 in a single week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.