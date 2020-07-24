85°F
Nevada employment office to give weekly update

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2020 - 8:14 am
 

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is hosting its weekly media briefing Friday to update Nevadans about unemployment insurance.

The briefing probably will be led by Employment Security Division Administrator Kimberly Gaa and Chief Economist David Schmidt, as Friday also marks five weeks that the agency has gone without a director following the June 19 resignation of Heather Korbulic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

