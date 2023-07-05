105°F
Nevada

Nevada ends opioid litigation, wins over $1B in legal actions

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2023 - 1:20 pm
 
Updated July 5, 2023 - 3:03 pm
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks during a news conference regarding Nevada’s opioid litigation, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Mark Krueger, Nevada chief deputy attorney general with Bureau of Consumer Protection, left, answers questions during a news conference regarding Nevada’s opioid litigation, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Las Vegas, as Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford looks on. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks during a news conference regarding Nevada’s opioid litigation, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Attorney General Aaron Ford announced the end of Nevada’s opioid litigation on Wednesday, marking more than $1.1 billion the state has won after four years of legal action.

Walgreens was the final defendant Nevada challenged in multiple lawsuits over the opioid epidemic, and the company recently reached a $285 million settlement with the state, Ford announced during a press conference at the Sawyer Building.

“Sadly there is no shortage of uses for money earmarked to fight the opioid epidemic in Nevada,” Ford said Wednesday. “Our state has been devastated by the opioid crisis. It’s been, and continues to be, one of the hardest hit by this crisis.”

Nevada had reached its most recent settlement over the opioid epidemic with the Israeli pharmaceutical company Teva Pharmaceuticals, when the state won $193 million, the attorney general’s office announced in June.

Nevada has also enacted the One Nevada Agreement on Allocation of Opioid Recoveries to determine how money from opioid-related settlements will be allocated throughout the state and local governments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

