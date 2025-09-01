Nevada enters Day 8 of recovery from massive cyberattack

Nevada continues to see a disruption of services due to ransomware attack that was discovered more than a week ago.

A woman arrives at the DMV office on east Sahara Avenue to find it closed Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada services continue to be disrupted more than a week after a massive cyberattack was discovered.

Websites and services in the state of Nevada remain down eight days after officials learned it was the target of a sophisticated ransomware attack.

On Monday, some state websites were still down, though a temporary website was created to inform Nevadans of recovery updates.

The Governor’s Technology Office is continuing to work on resolving the attack, and restoration efforts continued through the long weekend.

DMV offices are closed for Labor Day and will remain closed until further notice due to the cyberattack, according to the DMV’s website.

Phone lines for the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol and dispatch remain operational, according to a Monday statement from the Nevada State Police. Troopers and officers continue to provide public safety services.

