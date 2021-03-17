Nevada expands eligibility to receive COVID-19 vaccination — WATCH LIVE

All Nevadans 16 and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5, while those of the same age group with underlying conditions can get their shot as early as next week.

Gov. Steve Sisolak (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

With vaccine production and availability accelerating across the U.S., Nevada will significantly expand who is eligible to receive a shot in the coming days and weeks.

All Nevadans 16 and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5, while those of the same age group with underlying conditions can get their shot as early as next week, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Wednesday.

“This vaccination campaign is essential to getting our country and state back to normal, so that we can all hug our families, continue getting Nevadans back to work, go to restaurants, send our kids to school, play sports and get together again,” Sisolak said.

“The end is in sight, Nevada — we can do this,” the governor added.

The plan to ramp-up who can receive a vaccine positions Nevada ahead of President Joe Biden’s push for states to make shots available to all residents by May 1, and puts Nevada among a small group of states to announce such widespread eligibility by early next month.

Sisolak emphasized that while eligibility will open up starting April 5, that doesn’t mean there everyone will be able to schedule an appointment immediately.

“Availability of vaccine and appointments will still be dependent on the allocation of doses we receive from the federal government,” Sisolak added.

The only states that have opened up vaccinations to all residents 16 and older are Mississippi and Alaska as of Wednesday. And Connecticut’s governor announced this week that residents age 16 to 44 will be eligible starting April 5.

As of Wednesday, more than 360,000 Nevadans, or roughly 11.4 percent of the state’s population, has been fully vaccinated, according to data on the state’s COVID-19 response site. Another 640,000 initial doses have been administered.

“In the coming days and weeks, we will have more information available on exactly where and how to access the vaccine when the time comes,” Sisolak said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.