Nevada federal court trials, naturalization ceremonies on hold

Dramatic restrictions at the Regional Justice Center took effect on Monday in Las Vegas because of the coronavirus, but criminal arraignments continued in the basement.

A Las Vegas Justice Court marshal at the Regional Justice Center helps a man inquiring about a case on Monday, March 16, 2020. (Jeff German/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

All federal court trials in Las Vegas and Reno have been continued until April 10 as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Chief U.S. District Judge Miranda Du said in a statement Monday that naturalization ceremonies through March also have been postponed.

There are federal courts and bankruptcy courts in both Las Vegas and Reno.

The federal action comes after dramatic restrictions at the Regional Justice Center took effect on Monday in Las Vegas. Criminal arraignments continued in a basement courtroom, but other action slowed down.

Chief District Judge Linda Marie Bell late Friday suspended all civil and criminal trials scheduled for the next 30 days, along with jury selection. In her administrative order, Bell also ordered that all scheduled, nonessential court hearings should be conducted by video or telephonic means or rescheduled.

Monday morning, signs were posted at the main entrance to the Regional Justice Center barring people from entering the courthouse if they had the virus, were feeling sick or had been to a country overseas with a coronavirus outbreak.

Some marshals and members of the public were wearing protective masks and some judges tried to follow the six-foot social distance rule recommended by health experts inside their courtrooms.

But it was business as usual for criminal arraignments. There, lawyers were lined up shoulder-to-shoulder on a wooden bench as their clients, mostly inmates, sat in chains behind a large glass wall waiting for their cases to be called.

“Right now, we’re just taking it day by day,” said Mary Ann Price, the public information officer for Clark County courts.

Some lawyers predicted more changes could be coming.

“If everything else is closed, there’s no reason for this building to remain open,” said Dustin Marcello, a candidate for district judge. “I’m pretty sure the courthouse will be in a full shut-down mode by next week.”

Chief Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum, who was wearing white protective gloves, said she was working on an order for further restrictions in Justice Court.

District Court will continue to accept filings and manage cases within the new parameters, and all suspended jury trials will be rescheduled.

Essential case hearings “will continue to be heard through in-person appearances,” according to the order. Those cases include in-custody criminal sentencings, arraignments, bail motions and probation revocation hearings. High-risk protective orders, civil temporary restraining orders and preliminary injunctions and civil commitment cases also are on the essential list and will be heard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

