Nevada fell short on crime victim grants, DOJ audit concludes

Among other the things, the audit concluded, Nevada failed to track priority funding areas or ensure compliance with grant conditions. As a result, the audit found $4 million in excess funds were distributed. It cited another $1.87 million in expenditures as lacking adequate documentation.

(Screenshot/State of Nevada Department of Health and Human Services)

RENO — The U.S. Justice Department says Nevada’s Department of Health and Human Services misappropriated or failed to adequately justify the use of millions of dollars in federal crime victim assistance grants from 2012-16.

The audit released Monday by the department’s inspector general examined $45.6 million in grants awarded to Nevada over the four years to distribute to rape treatment centers, domestic violence shelters, centers for missing children and other community-based victim coalitions.

Among other the things, the audit concluded, Nevada failed to track priority funding areas or ensure compliance with grant conditions. As a result, the audit found $4 million in excess funds were distributed. It cited another $1.87 million in expenditures as lacking adequate documentation.

Nevada officials have accepted 21 of 22 recommendations for corrective action. They’re working to resolve a final discrepancy regarding allowable administrative costs.