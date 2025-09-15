Nevada firearms background check system restored after cyberattack

A background check system critical to the firearms purchase process is back online after being down for about three weeks during a cyberattack on the state of Nevada.

The Great Seal of the State of Nevada on a wall in the Nevada Legislature building during the 82nd Session of the Legislature on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Carson City. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A background check system critical to the firearms purchase process is back online after being down for about three weeks during a cyberattack on the state of Nevada.

The Brady Firearms Unit background was operational as of 8 a.m. Sunday, the Governor’s Technology Office and the Nevada Department of Public Safety State Police Division said in a news release.

“I’m pleased to announce access to the Brady Firearms Unit was successfully restored this morning,” Gov. Joe Lombardo said in a statement. “I’m grateful to the Governor’s Technology Office and Department of Public Safety who worked 24/7 to restore access to this essential public safety service.”

According to the release, licensed dealers could submit background checks electronically via the federal firearms license portal. The Brady unit’s phone lines were also back up and running, though callers who are not portal users were warned of higher call volumes leading to longer wait times.

To process background checks in a timely manner, unit staff were working extended hours to meet the three‑business‑day turnaround time for background checks. However, some applications may take longer than usual to process, according to the release.

State officials learned of a massive ransomware-based cyberattack on Aug. 24 that shut down state websites and computer systems. Officials began working to put systems back online, though they have warned it takes time to ensure that bad actors no longer have access.

Background checks were previously hampered by the attack, affecting federally licensed firearms dealers who must run checks on customers and workplaces who use the checks before onboarding new hires.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.