Nevada gets $55M for high-speed internet

Nevada will receive $55.2 million for broadband infrastructure from the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan, the White House announced Thursday.

(Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada is set to receive $55.2 million for broadband infrastructure from the Capital Projects Fund that is part of the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan, the White House announced Thursday.

That money is part of at least $100 million Nevada will ultimately get for connectivity, according to the White House.

The broadband project in Nevada will connect more than 40,000 households and businesses to high-speed internet access, and it will fund the state’s Low-Income Multi-Dwelling Units Broadband Program, a competitive grant program designed to fund broadband infrastructure in low-income housing, according to a statement from the White House.

The Capital Projects Fund provides a total of $10 billion to states, territories and tribal governments, according to the White House. Alabama, Kentucky and Texas were also approved to receive funds, and with Nevada, a total of $793.7 million will connect more than 292,000 homes and businesses to internet.

Tribal governments in Nevada can apply separately for allocated funds, said Jacob Leibenluft, counselor to the secretary in the Treasury Department.

This latest round of funding is one of a few federal efforts aimed at increasing internet connectivity in Nevada. In December 2022, U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen announced Nevada will receive $5.7 million through federal grants funded by the bipartisan infrastructure bill that will improve high-speed internet access and digital equity.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.