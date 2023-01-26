56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nevada

Nevada gets $55M for high-speed internet

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2023 - 3:29 pm
 
Updated January 26, 2023 - 4:35 pm
(Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada is set to receive $55.2 million for broadband infrastructure from the Capital Projects Fund that is part of the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan, the White House announced Thursday.

That money is part of at least $100 million Nevada will ultimately get for connectivity, according to the White House.

The broadband project in Nevada will connect more than 40,000 households and businesses to high-speed internet access, and it will fund the state’s Low-Income Multi-Dwelling Units Broadband Program, a competitive grant program designed to fund broadband infrastructure in low-income housing, according to a statement from the White House.

The Capital Projects Fund provides a total of $10 billion to states, territories and tribal governments, according to the White House. Alabama, Kentucky and Texas were also approved to receive funds, and with Nevada, a total of $793.7 million will connect more than 292,000 homes and businesses to internet.

Tribal governments in Nevada can apply separately for allocated funds, said Jacob Leibenluft, counselor to the secretary in the Treasury Department.

This latest round of funding is one of a few federal efforts aimed at increasing internet connectivity in Nevada. In December 2022, U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen announced Nevada will receive $5.7 million through federal grants funded by the bipartisan infrastructure bill that will improve high-speed internet access and digital equity.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Leaked video sparks turmoil in Nevada GOP
Leaked video sparks turmoil in Nevada GOP
2
Lombardo opposes proposal to let noncitizens become cops
Lombardo opposes proposal to let noncitizens become cops
3
Ex-judge who resigned after ethics probe dies by suicide
Ex-judge who resigned after ethics probe dies by suicide
4
These Lombardo donors were with Sisolak … until he lost
These Lombardo donors were with Sisolak … until he lost
5
Nevada sees some of the lowest COVID-19 levels in US
Nevada sees some of the lowest COVID-19 levels in US
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Nevada receives ‘A’ grade on election report card
Nevada receives ‘A’ grade on election report card
Two Republican women seek to represent Nevada on RNC
Two Republican women seek to represent Nevada on RNC
Senators send letter to FCC about inaccurate Nevada broadband map
Senators send letter to FCC about inaccurate Nevada broadband map
Elko County board turns down ban on COVID vaccines
Elko County board turns down ban on COVID vaccines
‘We’re toast,’ Nevada Republican elector wrote before Jan. 6 rally
‘We’re toast,’ Nevada Republican elector wrote before Jan. 6 rally
Clark County provides info requested by DOJ for Trump investigation
Clark County provides info requested by DOJ for Trump investigation