Nevada

Nevada GOP drops lawsuit seeking to block upcoming state-run primary

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2024 - 2:43 pm
 
Updated January 8, 2024 - 4:16 pm
Attorney Sigal Chattah represented the Nevada Republican Party in a lawsuit to block the state from a presidential preference primary for Republicans. Last week the party dropped the lawsuit. (Courtesy)

The Nevada Republican Party last week dropped its lawsuit attempting to block next month’s state-run presidential preference primary.

The Nevada GOP had originally filed a lawsuit in May to block the state from a presidential preference primary for Republicans, an election the state is mandated to run under state law, so that the party could hold its traditional caucus instead.

A judge had sided with the attorney general’s office, representing the state, which argued that the Nevada primary would not preclude the party from holding a caucus, as the party decides which method holds weight in awarding delegates to the presidential candidates.

The party filed an appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court in August to block the state-run primary that is scheduled for Feb. 6, two days before the party’s own presidential caucus.

Attorney Sigal Chattah, who represented the Nevada Republican Party in the lawsuit and also serves as its national committeewoman, said the dismissal came about over the course of negotiations with the attorney general’s office and secretary of state’s office. Chattah declined to discuss the specifics of those negotiations.

The Nevada GOP wanted to ensure it could hold its caucus, Chattah said. After the court ruled that it could, the party’s main concerns were voter confusion and why taxpayers had to pay for a presidential preference primary that would have no effect on the Nevada GOP’s ability to bind delegates, Chattah said. She does not see the dismissal as a loss.

“We still got our caucus,” Chattah said. “The only people who lost are the Nevada taxpayers.”

The secretary of state’s office has not returned requests for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

Lombardo chief of staff steps down
By / RJ

Ben Kieckhefer, Gov. Joe Lombardo’s chief of staff who saw him through his first year as governor, is stepping down in 2024.

