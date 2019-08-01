Nevada GOP may dump caucus for poll, automatic Trump nomination

The Nevada Republican Party is proposing a statewide preference poll instead of the usual statewide caucus to renominate President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump is introduced by Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald during the keynote address at the Nevada Republican Party State Convention at the Suncoast in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 23, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

The Nevada Republican Party is considering Alternative Presidential Preference Poll that would nominate President Donald Trump automatically.

If it passes, the Nevada GOP Feb. 25 caucuses would not choose the GOP nominee, but instead would launch the process of determining which Republicans can serve as Trump delegates to the national convention in Charlotte, North Carolina on Aug. 24-27, 2020.

“The Nevada Republican Party is firmly behind President Donald J. Trump’s re-election campaign,” said Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald who is proposing a resolution to automatically nominate a sitting Republican president, in a statement.

“He has delivered on every promise he has made to Nevadans, and that is why at our next central committee meeting on September 7, wewill be voting to endorse the president and allocate all our delegates to his campaign at the national convention in Charlotte next year. Weare all in and are excited to get to work on sending President Trump back to the White House for four more years!”

The Central Committee will meet in Winnemucca, where the resolution is expected to pass as it is expected to cut the cost of holding presidential caucuses that would draw more attendees.

McDonald’s resolution allows the Nevada Republican Central Committee to determine “a statewide presidential poll is unnecessary todetermine the will of the majority of registered Nevada Republican voters… The Alternative Presidential Preference Poll may only be usedwhen there is an incumbent Republican president who has legally filed for re-election as of the date of the decision by the NRCC ExecutiveCommittee as to which poll will be used.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

