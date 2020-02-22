Nevada GOP meets in Pahrump to bind delegates to Trump

The Nevada Republican Central Committee Saturday met to bind its delegates to President Donald Trump for the Republican National Convention.

Nevada Republican Central Committee members, guests and candidates listen to Nevada GOP Chairman Michael McDonald speak during a meeting in Pahrump Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The committee will vote to bind its delegates at the Republican National Convention to President Donald Trump. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada Republican Central Committee members, guests and candidates, including from left, John Carey, Caroline Smith, Victoria Kadenacy and Michael Kadenacy, all of Reno, meet in Pahrump Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The committee will vote to bind its delegates at the Republican National Convention to President Donald Trump. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada Republican Central Committee members, guests and candidates, including Ron Dayton, center, meet in Pahrump Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The committee will vote to bind its delegates at the Republican National Convention to President Donald Trump. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas City Councilwoman and and Republican National Committeewoman, Michele Fiore, speaks during the Nevada Republican Central Committee meeting in Pahrump Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The committee will vote to bind its delegates at the Republican National Convention to President Donald Trump. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada Republican Central Committee members, guests and candidates meet in Pahrump Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The committee will vote to bind its delegates at the Republican National Convention to President Donald Trump. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

PAHRUMP — The Nevada Republican Central Committee Saturday met to bind its delegates to President Donald Trump for the Republican National Convention in August in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In August, with the blessing of the Trump team, Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald proposed having the central committee nominate Trump, as an incumbent running for a second term, rather than hold a caucus.

Three other states — Arizona, Kansas and South Carolina — also eliminated their caucuses this year. Arizona Democrats didn’t caucus in 2012 when President Barack Obama ran for re-election.

The move saved the party money and cut off an opportunity for mischief for Trump’s long-shot GOP challenger, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill WeWeld, garnered one delegate in Iowa and zero in New Hampshire while Trump has accumulated 61 delegates.

In attendance was Chuck Muth, a Nevada GOP happy warrior, who told the Review-Journal that he had re-registered as a Democrat last weekend and offered Sen. Bernie Sanders as his first choice.

“It was kind of a way of demonstrating how absurd I think it is to have same-day registration as well as early voting for a caucus. So my wife and I last Sunday went to an early voting site, we changed parties right there on the spot. We caucused for Bernie,” Muth told the Review-Journal.

Muth explained that he chose Sanders because he thought a contest between Trump and the Vermont senator would provide “a great civics lesson for the entire country, comparing an absolute avowed socialist versus an absolute avowed capitalist.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.