Nevada GOP mega donor largest backer for DeSantis’ campaign

Bigelow Aerospace owner Robert Bigelow discusses the B330 Mars Transporter at Bigelow Aerospace in North Las Vegas on Sept. 12, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Las Vegas-based aerospace mogul Robert Bigelow, a major GOP donor, was the largest single contributor to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign in the first half of 2023.

The pro-DeSantis political action committee Never Back Down has received several million-dollar donations from individuals since the beginning of the year, but none quite matched the $20 million donation in March from Bigelow, the Budget Suites of America owner who also bankrolled Gov. Joe Lombardo’s gubernatorial campaign, according to the committee’s midyear report that super PACs supporting 2024 GOP presidential candidates were required to file by midnight Monday.

Bigelow, who did not return the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s requests for comment, gave millions in 2022 to Nevada Republican candidates and PACs, although he became the largest donor in the 2022 midterms gubernatorial race.

In April, Bigelow told Time he was prepared to put his fortune behind DeSantis to send him to the White House, and Bigelow was the single largest donor to DeSantis’ re-election bid for governor in 2022, according to Bloomberg.

Bigelow was once a Donald Trump supporter, but he could no longer support him after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, he told Time.

Never Back Down had about $97 million on hand at the end of the reporting period, according to the Federal Election Commission report. Trump’s Save America PAC had almost $6 million on hand.

The Nevada residents who donated the most to Trump’s joint fundraising committee since the start of 2023 include former ambassador and physician Jeffrey Ross Gunter, who is eyeing a bid for U.S. Senate and donated more than $11,000 to Trump in June, and Elizabeth Helgelien, who is running for Congress in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District.

Other presidential candidates have not received many contributions from Nevada residents. The political action committees supporting candidates Mike Pence, Vivek Ramaswamy, Asa Hutchinson and Tim Scott had no major Nevada donors, according to their midyear reports.

