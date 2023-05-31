Nevada GOP sues state to restore presidential caucus

Nevada Republicans would rather caucus than participate in an open primary to select their next presidential nominee.

Nevada Republicans would rather caucus than participate in an open primary to select their next presidential nominee, and they are suing the state in hopes of making that happen.

“Today, the Nevada Republican Party filed a lawsuit against the State of Nevada to ensure that only Republicans will decide the method of choosing our Republican Presidential nominee,” the party wrote in a Wednesday statement.

Nevada lawmakers did away with the caucus in 2021 and instituted an open primary process in which both registered Democrats and Republicans can participate.

Early voting for the next primary, which Clark County will conduct locally, begins Jan. 27.

Nevada, a battleground state, will select the presidential candidates second in the nation.

