83°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nevada

Nevada GOP sues state to restore presidential caucus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 31, 2023 - 11:23 am
 
Rain falls as individuals arrive to register for the caucus at the East Las Vegas Community Cen ...
Rain falls as individuals arrive to register for the caucus at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Nevada Republicans would rather caucus than participate in an open primary to select their next presidential nominee, and they are suing the state in hopes of making that happen.

“Today, the Nevada Republican Party filed a lawsuit against the State of Nevada to ensure that only Republicans will decide the method of choosing our Republican Presidential nominee,” the party wrote in a Wednesday statement.

Nevada lawmakers did away with the caucus in 2021 and instituted an open primary process in which both registered Democrats and Republicans can participate.

Early voting for the next primary, which Clark County will conduct locally, begins Jan. 27.

Nevada, a battleground state, will select the presidential candidates second in the nation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Red Rock development lawsuit dismissed as housing project looms
Red Rock development lawsuit dismissed as housing project looms
2
Supporters, critics of A’s ballpark plan speak out in 5-hour hearing
Supporters, critics of A’s ballpark plan speak out in 5-hour hearing
3
How did Gov. Lombardo spend his first 4 months in office?
How did Gov. Lombardo spend his first 4 months in office?
4
‘A fantastic fit’: A’s unveil images of $1.5B Strip ballpark
‘A fantastic fit’: A’s unveil images of $1.5B Strip ballpark
5
Abortion seekers gain protection under new law in Nevada
Abortion seekers gain protection under new law in Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Electoral College dropout? Committee OKs popular vote resolution
Electoral College dropout? Committee OKs popular vote resolution
Nevada Republican running for president
Nevada Republican running for president
Lawmakers may allow Nevada to join national voting compact
Lawmakers may allow Nevada to join national voting compact
Election denier Marchant to challenge Rosen for US Senate seat
Election denier Marchant to challenge Rosen for US Senate seat
Teachers union operated without a business license for almost 2 years
Teachers union operated without a business license for almost 2 years
GOP’s Drew Johnson takes aim at Susie Lee for US House seat
GOP’s Drew Johnson takes aim at Susie Lee for US House seat