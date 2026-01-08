Nevada governor backs ‘Protect Girls’ Sports’ initiative petition targeting trans athletes

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo said Wednesday he will lead a ballot initiative petition to prevent transgender athletes from playing in leagues of their gender identity.

Lombardo, a first-term Republican running for re-election this fall, said the “Protect Girls’ Sports” initiative is intended to safeguard the integrity and fairness of female athletics, according to a news release.

“We are taking thoughtful steps to ensure girls’ sports are fair and athletes are safe,” the governor, who will serve as the political action committee’s honorary chair, said in a news release. “It’s important that female athletes have the opportunity to succeed in their athletic field. By bringing together a diverse coalition now, we can establish clear and fair standards that protect generations of female athletes to come.”

Nevadans voted to establish an Equal Rights Amendment in 2022, stating that a person’s rights cannot be denied by the state based on race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry or national origin. The initiative proposes amending the Nevada Constitution and the Equal Rights Amendment to include language about protecting fairness and integrity in girls’ athletics, according to the release.

The proposal would require any league or sport that receives public funds to comply with a rule saying that players must only play in a league of their sex at birth or in co-ed leagues if they are available, PAC officials said.

It’s unclear how many transgender athletes compete in scholastic or collegiate competitions in Nevada. Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony, who has led much of the public politicking on the subject in the state, said in an interview last year that he didn’t know how many transgender athletes were playing in the state.

In April, the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association, which governs high school sports in the state, changed its policy on transgender athletes to require they compete as the gender on their birth certificates. The change came to fall in line from a federal executive order by President Donald Trump, and Lombardo applauded the change at the time.

The petition must receive 10 percent of the last general election’s voters, or almost 148,800, to be considered in the 2026 general election ballot. If it succeeds, it must be passed again in 2028 and would become part of the Constitution upon passage.

