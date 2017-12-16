Nevada governor Brian Sandoval, wife separating after 27 years

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval says he and his wife, Kathleen, have decided to separate and plan to divorce after 27 years of marriage.

Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval attends a news conference during the Oakland Raiders groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval says he and his wife, Kathleen, have decided to separate and plan to divorce after 27 years of marriage.

The two-term Republican says in a statement released Friday that “demands of public life are hard on a marriage and ours has been affected in a way neither of us had envisioned or expected.”

The statement says the Sandovals remain committed to their three children and ask that their family’s privacy be respected “during this difficult time.”

The Sandovals were married in 1990. They have two adult children and a teenager.

A Reno native, Brian Sandoval was first elected governor in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. He served in the Nevada Assembly and as state attorney general and as a federal judge before becoming governor.