Nevada governor candidate Steve Sisolak endorsed by Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama has weighed in on Nevada’s governor race, endorsing Democratic nominee Steve Sisolak.

“Steve Sisolak will fight for justice, equality, and opportunity for all Nevadans, and I’m proud to endorse his candidacy for governor,” Obama said in a statement. “Nevadans deserve a leader like Steve. Raised in a working family and now a proud dad who raised two incredible daughters on his own, he knows the value of hard work and the importance of opportunity. “

Obama won Nevada with relative ease during his 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns.

He previously announced endorsements for three other Democrats running in Nevada: U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen in the U.S. Senate race against incumbent Republican Sen. Dean Heller; Susie Lee in the 3rd Congressional District, who is running against Danny Tarkanian; and former Rep. Steven Horsford in the 4th Congressional District in his race against Republican former Rep. Cresent Hardy.

“Nevada has the chance to elect its first Democratic governor in 20 years and show the country that it still believes that hardworking families and their priorities should always come first,” Obama added. “Whether it’s tirelessly advocating for educators and students, protecting access to affordable health care, or investing in workers, Steve will always stand with Nevadans — and I’m asking Nevada to join me in standing with him this fall.”

Sisolak, the chairman of the Clark County Commission who is facing off against Republican nominee Attorney General Adam Laxalt, said it was “truly an honor” to receive Obama’s support in the race.

“There are few leaders who have stood so strongly for our working families,” Sisolak said. “From lifting us out of the Great Recession and establishing the Affordable Care Act, to leading the drive to make Nevada a leader in new industries like renewable energy, he fought for the issues that matter most to Nevada families. I am proud to have his support and, as governor, will continue to fight for Nevada’s priorities.”

