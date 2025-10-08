Nevada governor renews call for tougher DUI penalties after death of 12-year-old

Supporters hold family photos of the Abbate family as Jemarcus Williams, who pleaded guilty in a DUI crash that killed two Nevada State Police troopers, is sentenced at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Raylan May, 7, holds his teddy bear while talking with journalists about his father, Micah May, during Nevada Highway Patrol’s annual “Joining Forces” event to raise awareness about impaired driving on Saturday, July 26, 2025 in Las Vegas. Raylan said he wants to be a state trooper like his dad when he grows up. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This is the scene on Boulder Highway near Sahara Avenue Thursday, April 18, 2024, where a DUI suspect smashed her car into a bus stop the previous night, killing two people. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Angela Fernandez, right, with her mom, Maria Fernandez, reacts after placing a sign bearing the name of her sister, Tonya Fernandez, 14, who died in a crash caused by an impaired driver, on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Mount Charleston. Family members gathered with signs bearing the names of lost loved ones to display along Kyle Canyon Road as part of Stop DUI’s Miles of Memories initiative. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Veronica Garcia holds a sign as she joins parents and students from Smith Middle School, who gathered to demand action in the wake of a hit-and-run crash that killed a 12-year-old boy, on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Dwight Bass Jr., father of Shyayn Bass, carries photos of his daughter as he walks out of the courtroom, after sentencing for Ali Brandy Aponte at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Brandy Aponte, who pleaded guilty in the DUI death of 22-year-old Bass, was sentenced to 6-20 years in prison. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Amaris Davis, a cousin of George Brown, a DUI crash victim, speaks to the media after attending the sentencing of Alfredo Jauregui, 23, who pleaded guilty to a count of DUI resulting in death, at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Attorney Ophelia Markarian comforts Kyle Burrell’s friend Rachel Green while talking about Burrell who was killed in a DUI accident the previous week Friday, July 11, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An evidence photo is shown as Las Vegas police Detective David Figueroa testifies in court during a civil trial against former UNLV basketball recruit Zaon Collins in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Collins, who was accused of DUI resulting in death after a crash that killed Eric Echevarria, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tiffany Reynolds holds a photograph of her daughter McKenzie Scott during a hearing for Keenan Jackson, who is being charged with DUI in crash that killed Scott, at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, May. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Classmates of a 12-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run crash hold signs as they join parents and students from Smith Middle School, who gathered to demand action in the wake of the fatal crash, on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Gov. Joe Lombardo called for increased DUI penalties after a 12-year-old boy died after being hit by a suspected drunken driver in North Las Vegas.

Christofer Suarez, a student at Smith Middle School, died Monday after he was struck by an SUV while walking to school Friday morning. His death spurred road safety advocates to demand increased safety measures.

In a Tuesday statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Lombardo said he and his wife Donna were “heartbroken” to learn of Suarez’ death.

“His tragic death reiterates the desperate need for greater DUI penalties in our state — which my administration will continue to fight for every day,” he said.

The Nevada Legislature recently passed traffic safety bills, including one that increases DUI penalties for repeat offenders, but the governor will likely try to revive his comprehensive crime bill, the Safe Streets and Neighborhoods Act, which includes tougher penalties for DUI offenses, particularly for those who cause a death.

Lombardo on Monday announced he would call the Nevada Legislature back to Carson City for a special session to “finish what the Legislature left unfinished — plain and simple.”

One example of the Legislature’s unfinished business is public safety, said Elizabeth Ray, the governor’s spokesperson.

“Their failure to move the Safe Streets and Neighborhoods Act — when there was clear agreement on both sides of the aisle — means that millions of Nevadans and visitors are at unnecessary risk, which is unacceptable,” Ray said in a statement.

The governor’s bill, Senate Bill 457, made sweeping criminal reform proposals, including increasing penalties for DUI offenses that cause a death to five to 25 years of imprisonment. It also would have raised the possible sentence for a DUI driver with a third offense within seven years to a maximum of 15 years in prison. The Nevada Legislature failed to pass it before the session ended after last-minute changes were proposed.

Other bills aiming to improve traffic safety were successful.

Senate Bill 309, sponsored by state Sen. John Steinbeck, R-Las Vegas, successfully increased DUI penalties for a person found guilty of a second offense within seven years from 10 days to 20 days as a minimum term of imprisonment.

The new law, which took effect Oct. 1, also provided that an offense qualifies as a prior offense if the person is undergoing a treatment program for alcohol or substance use disorder, and it reduced the concentration of alcohol threshold from 0.18 to 0.16 to require an offender to be evaluated for an alcohol or substance use disorder. The bill passed both chambers unanimously. Steinbeck did not return a request for comment.

Another new law allows a school district to install infraction detection systems on school buses to monitor school bus stops and catch drivers running past school bus stops.

Another new law that took effect July 1 allows a school district to install infraction detection systems on school buses to monitor school bus stops and catch drivers running past school bus stops.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.