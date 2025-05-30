Nevada governor signs K-12 education budget

The signing marks the first significant bill passage of the legislative session.

Gov. Joe Lombardo presents his education bill during a press conference at Pinecrest Academy of Nevada on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

CARSON CITY — Gov. Joe Lombardo signed a bill funding K-12 education Thursday evening after the Legislature passed a bill to give pay raises to charter school teachers.

“I’m proud to say that, now, all public school teachers will now be on an equal playing field,” Lombardo said in a Friday statement. “Nevadans can rest assured that I will continue my efforts, in collaboration with the legislature, to expand accountability, transparency, and real parental choice this session.”

The bill signing marks the first significant bill passage of the legislative session, as legislators must approve a bill to fund public education before any other spending bills.

Republican lawmakers took a stand against the roughly $12.4 billion education budget last week, protesting its lack of public charter school raises. Lombardo also said he would not sign an education budget that did not include pay raises for the state’s charter educators.

The education budget bill, Senate Bill 500, passed the Assembly unanimously and the Senate down party lines.

The Legislature moved forward Thursday on Speaker Steve Yeager’s bill that would give additional compensation to teachers in hard-to-fill positions as well as fund charter school raises.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.