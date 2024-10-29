Nevada governor to activate National Guard for Election Day

Gov. Joe Lombardo will activate 60 members to be on status and stationed in Nevada National Guard facilities in both Carson City and Las Vegas on Nov. 5.

Nevada mail ballots without postmarks can be counted after election day, court rules

Nearly a third of Nevada’s voters have voted; post office says get ballot mailed soon

Law enforcement will have the added help of the National Guard on Election Day, Gov. Joe Lombardo announced Monday evening.

The governor will activate 60 members to be on status and stationed in Nevada National Guard facilities in both Carson City and Las Vegas on Nov. 5.

“As a first responder, I know first-hand the importance of being prepared, and this decision reflects my commitment to safety and preparedness on Election Day,” Lombardo said in a press release.

The release called the decision “one of many proactive steps the state is taking to ensure all possible resources are in place for a timely response to any challenges that arise.”

It provided a major weather event as an example of a potential challenge that could arise.

Lombardo said that the activation will be limited to supporting state and local resources. The National Guard members will be available for traffic enforcement and building security, and to coordinate and facilitate communication across the state, should additional support be needed.

The decision was made after consultation with election officials and state leaders, the release said.

Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar said he shares the governor’s commitment to safety, preparedness and transparency.

“Our election officials and law enforcement leaders have been preparing for the November 5 election for years. This frees up their resources on Election Day so they can focus on delivering a safe and secure election,” he said in the press release.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com.