Nevada governor’s ‘attainable housing’ bill passes key vote

The Assembly unanimously approved his proposal to fund “attainable housing” projects and reduce barriers in developing more residential supply in the state.

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo speaks about his affordable housing bill, Assembly Bill 540, during a press conference outside a brand-new affordable housing apartment for seniors on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Henderson. Assembly Bill 540 would, among other things, provide more funding for attainable housing projects and put requirements and exemptions in place to make it easier and quicker for local governments and developers to approve and build attainable housing. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Governor Joe Lombardo’s multi-faceted bill on how to address Nevada’s housing crisis advanced through a key vote in the Nevada Legislature on Wednesday evening.

The Assembly unanimously approved Assembly Bill 540, one of five of the governor’s priority pieces of legislation.

Central to the housing bill is the $133 million “attainable housing fund” – amended from its original proposal of $200 million – that would provide state support for attainable housing projects. It also expands the definitions of affordable housing to allow it to benefit people with up to 150 percent of area median income and expediting processing for attainable housing developments, among other policy proposals.

The bill also was amended to remove a portion that would have allowed attainable housing projects to be exempt from prevailing wage requirements.

“This is a huge step forward for Nevada families!” Lombardo, a Republican, said in a Wednesday evening X post.

AB 540, called the “Nevada Housing Access and Attainability Act,” now goes to the Nevada Senate for consideration in the coming days.

The part-time Legislature adjourns on Monday.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.