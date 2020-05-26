Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday — LIVESTREAM

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference to update Nevada citizens about the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, May 8, 2020, in Carson City. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Included in Phase 2 is the reopening of gyms and fitness facilities, Sisolak said in a news release.

Bars that do not serve food will be able to reopen as well, with some restrictions.

Businesses that remain closed in Phase 2 include:

Adult entertainment establishments;

Brothels;

Nightclubs and day clubs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.