Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday — LIVESTREAM
CARSON CITY — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday.
Included in Phase 2 is the reopening of gyms and fitness facilities, Sisolak said in a news release.
Bars that do not serve food will be able to reopen as well, with some restrictions.
Businesses that remain closed in Phase 2 include:
Adult entertainment establishments;
Brothels;
Nightclubs and day clubs.
