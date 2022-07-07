Nevada high court rejects effort to move Nye County judges

Seven justices unanimously decided that the county’s actions involving a gun controversy were in violation of a state statute.

A sign was posted on a courthouse door in Nye County announcing court for the day was canceled. The state says the cancellation is due to a Nye County decision to immediately move two Fifth Judicial District Court justices who have battled with the county over guns in courthouses. (Submitted photo)

The Nevada Supreme Court has squashed an effort by Nye County to relocate a pair of district court judges in an ongoing battle over whether people should be allowed to carry guns in county courthouses.

The Nye County Board of Commissioners had voted earlier this year to move the courtrooms of Fifth Judicial District Court Judges Kim Wanker and Robert Lane away from courthouses in Pahrump and Tonopah after the judges refused to follow a county order allowing citizens to carry firearms in most areas of county court facilities.

The Nevada attorney general’s office then stepped in on behalf of the judges, asking the high court to stop the county from relocating the judges’ courtrooms to aging facilities in the two communities. The attorney general’s office said the relocation was punishment for Lane and Wanker not complying with the county’s guns order.

Last week, seven justices unanimously decided that the county’s actions were in violation of a state statute that requires counties to provide buildings and resources “suitable and sufficient for the transaction of (judicial) business.”

“We conclude that these circumstances warrant writ relief,” the justices wrote in a six-page order.

Nye County spokesman Arnold Knightly confirmed in an email Thursday morning that the Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to rescind its order to relocate the judges.

But it remained unclear Thursday whether citizens would still be able to carry firearms in county court facilities. The high court did not address that issue.

Nye County District Attorney Christopher Arabia could not immediately be reached for comment early Thursday.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.