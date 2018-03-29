Nevada high court rules private devices subject to open records law

A public employee’s personal devices are open to public inspection under the state’s public records laws, the state Supreme Court unanimously ruled on Thursday.

“We conclude that the (Nevada Public Records Act) does not categorically exempt public records maintained on private devices or servers from disclosure,” the opinion said. “To withhold a public record from disclosure, the government entity must present, with particularity, the grounds on which a given public record is exempt.”

The ruling overturns a decision by Washoe County District Court Judge Steven Kosach determining that records on personal devices and accounts are not subject to public inspection because they are outside the control of the public agency.

The ruling comes in the lawsuit brought by a group of Lyon County residents who requested records from members of the Lyon County Commission and Comstock Mining Inc. over a land-use decision in January 2014 that allowed mining to return to the area.

Kosach said those communications are not considered official actions, but he noted that his ruling “may cause public employees to skirt the provision of the (public records law) by conducting business on their personal devices.”

The residents’ attorney, Luke Busby, said in a brief filed in November, that the decision “will provide critical guidance to local governments on issues directly affecting Nevada citizens right to access public records.”

