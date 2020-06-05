Nevada jobless unable to file claims Saturday afternoon

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced it will be performing maintenance on its website for traditional filers Saturday afternoon.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR)

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced it will be performing maintenance on its website for traditional filers Saturday afternoon.

Claimants will not be able to access the unemployment insurance website, ui.nv.gov, starting at 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. as the department performs routine maintenance.

DETR said claimants will not be able to perform and unemployment insurance functions on the website including filing a claim.

Filers have been encouraged to log off the UInv website by 1 p.m. and return after maintenance is completed Saturday evening.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.