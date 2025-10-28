Emergency food distribution efforts organizing as Nevada joins lawsuit to avert SNAP shutdown

Nevada on Tuesday joined a lawsuit against the Trump administration aiming to release emergency funding to a food program that helps feed nearly 500,000 residents as the federal government shutdown stretches on.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program: “This federal food stamp program can help you purchase food and other qualified items.” (iStock)

Southern Nevada’s food bank is expanding its emergency food response to meet the anticipated growing need for food support as federal funding to a food program that helps feed nearly 500,000 residents threatens to dry up on Saturday.

The food bank’s announcement comes as Nevada joined a lawsuit against the Trump administration aiming to release emergency funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

Attorney General Aaron Ford joined a coalition of nearly two dozen states and leaders seeking to release federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, for November 2025, according to the federal lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts.

The lawsuit comes as state and federal lawmakers spar over how to keep the program open; funding is expected to run out on Saturday. Nevada’s SNAP program costs the federal government about $90 million a month.

Scrambling to help

In response to the imminent loss of that support, Three Square Food Bank, the regional food bank responsible for distributing food to pantries, nonprofits, houses of worship and other partners, said it will increase food supplies and set up emergency food donation sites and distribution events.

“Uncertain times can push more households into food insecurity, many for the first time,” Beth Martino, President and CEO of Three Square Food Bank, said in a Tuesday press release. “Thankfully, Southern Nevadans take care of one another, and no matter what, Three Square will be here for our neighbors, doing all we can to create a hunger-free community.”

Three Square will open its Agency Market, 4190 N. Pecos Road in Las Vegas, as a temporary emergency community donation site. Drop off food from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, the release states. Requested items include canned proteins, canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, rice, pasta, beans and ready-to-eat meals.

Where to find food relief

People seeking food assistance can find resources at threesquare.org or by calling 702-765-4030, according to the release. The Food Finder Map is updated daily and shows drive-thru distributions, food pantries and meal sites.

Drive-thru emergency food relief distributions are also planned for Saturday.

7 a.m. to 9 a.m.: TCMI Church, 5101 N. Rainbow Blvd., in Las Vegas; Central Church – Hope for the City Distribution Center, 1001 New Beginnings Drive in Henderson.

9 a.m. to noon: College of Southern Nevada North Las Vegas, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave.; UNLV – Thomas & Mack, 4505 S. Maryland Pkwy. in Las Vegas

Nevada attorney general joins lawsuit to claw back SNAP funds

In a news release announcing the state’s legal action, Ford said the Trump administration’s decision to cut SNAP benefits was “not only a deliberate, cruel and extraordinarily harmful decision, it is unlawful.” He argued the ongoing federal government shutdown does not prevent the administration from using contingency funding to continue the program.

“Contingency funds exist for this exact scenario, yet the USDA has decided to abdicate its responsibility to Nevadans and refused to fund SNAP benefits,” Ford said in a statement. “I understand the stress of not knowing where your next meal is coming from, because I’ve lived it. I don’t wish that stress on any Nevadan, and I’ll fight to be sure nobody in our state goes hungry. I urge Governor Lombardo to do the same and to work with his party and President Trump to ensure that Nevadans receive their SNAP benefits.”

On its website, the USDA blamed Senate Democrats for the ongoing shutdown, adding that, “the well has run dry.”

Earlier this month, Nevada lawmakers set aside $7.3 million in emergency funds to keep funding another supplemental food program until late December, if the federal government doesn’t reopen by then.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.