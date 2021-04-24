Nevada joins others in resuming use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The State of Nevada said Saturday it’s joining other Western states in resuming use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson doses.

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York in April 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

A panel of public health experts from California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington met Saturday to discuss lifting the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the Associated Press reported.

In an afternoon statement, the panel concluded that the “J&J vaccine is safe, effective, and that resumption of its use will support COVID-19 vaccine uptake, help reduce severe COVID-19 illnesses, and control the pandemic.”

The statement also said: “The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup completed its review of the federal process and has concluded that the use of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Biotech) COVID-19 vaccine should resume in the Western States. The Workgroup provided its confirmation to the Governors of California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington this afternoon.”

Washington, Oregon, and Nevada joined California’s COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup in October. The workgroup is made up of nationally-acclaimed scientists with expertise in immunization and public health.

On Friday, the Nevada Health Response issued a statement that came after the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration announced earlier Friday that states could begin using the vaccine again, following an 11-day pause, despite some rare cases of severe reactions.

Statement from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak:

“The benefits of the one-shot Janssen vaccine clearly outweigh the risks – that’s what the short pause allowed leading scientific minds to study and review, at both the federal and state level. As one of many Nevadans who gladly took this vaccine when it was offered to me, I look forward to resuming the use of the vaccine in our State, along with the Moderna and Pfizer products. Every shot in an arm puts Nevada one step closer to recovery.”

Statement from Oregon Governor Kate Brown:

“I am grateful to count myself among the nearly 7 million Americans protected by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. With this thorough scientific review by leading state and federal doctors, scientists, and health experts, Oregonians can be confident that this vaccine is safe and effective, and that the benefits of vaccination against COVID-19 far outweigh the risks of this exceedingly rare adverse effect. My heart goes out to the family in Oregon who lost a loved one after receiving her shot, and all others who may have been impacted by this rare condition. Just as they do with other medications, doctors now have the information they need to assess when any additional precautions should be taken.”

Statement from California Governor Gavin Newsom:

“After additional review, analysis and scrutiny, experts have concluded the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe, effective, and will protect you against the COVID-19 virus. To date, about a million Californians have already received this vaccine—including myself. I encourage all Californians to trust the science, getting vaccinated is the best way to protect ourselves and our loved ones and end the pandemic.”

Statement from Washington Governor Jay Inslee:

“The benefits of the J&J vaccine outweigh the risks associated with it. We want to keep as many people free from COVID and out of the hospital as possible, and the J&J vaccine will help us get through this pandemic. I encourage people to get whatever vaccine is available to them. If you have questions or concerns, consult a provider to help answer questions you have.”

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.