Nevada joins settlement with Hyundai, Kia. Here’s how to get your car’s anti-theft tech

Nevada and dozens of other states announced a settlement with Hyundai and Kia for the car manufacturers’ sale of vehicles without anti-theft technology, the same day as two men received life sentences for a killing that followed a 2023 car-stealing spree in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks during his governor campaign kick off event at the East Las Vegas Community Center Monday, July 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

It’s the result of the automakers’ sale of “millions of vehicles nationwide that lacked industry-standard technology,” leading to “an epidemic of car thefts and joy riding across the country that continues to threaten public safety,” Attorney General Aaron Ford’s office wrote in a press release Tuesday. Nevada joined 35 other states and Washington D.C. in the settlement.

In a Clark County courtroom that day, 20-year-old Jesus Ayala and 18-year-old Jzamir Keys were sentenced to 20 and 18 years to life, respectively. Both pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. Prosecutors said the two were driving a stolen car when they hit and killed Andreas Probst, a retired police chief who was riding his bike near Centennial Parkway in August 2023.

In a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by Probst’s family in July, lawyers allege Ayala and Keys used “the TikTok method,” sometimes called “the Kia Boys method,” to steal an Elantra from outside of an apartment complex in Las Vegas before driving recklessly through the streets. The then-teens filmed themselves driving and hitting Probst with the car.

Kia and Hyundai models lacking anti-theft technology were targets for thieves, and their thefts soared in 2021 in part because of viral social media videos that explained how to start vehicles using a screwdriver, USB cable or similar tool, according to The Associated Press. Ayala and Keys were accused of using that method on multiple cars in the lead-up to Probst’s killing.

“Hyundai and Kia did not meet their responsibilities to the public and created a public safety issue by neglecting to use industry-standard technology on their vehicles,” Ford said in the news release. “I strongly urge any impacted Nevadans to make use of this settlement agreement to install these safety measures and, if eligible, to seek monetary restitution.”

Under the settlement, Hyundai and Kia have agreed to offer protective, remedial technology for current owners or lessees of eligible vehicles, including ones that were previously only eligible for software updates. The free repairs could cost the companies up to $500 million, according to AP. About 9 million eligible cars were sold in the U.S. between 2011 and 2022.

Hyundai and Kia must also include the anti-theft system, called an engine immobilizer, in all future vehicles and pay up to $4.5 million in restitution to people whose cars were damaged by thieves.

Eligible consumers will be notified by the companies that they will have one year from the date of the notice to make an appointment to have the zinc-reinforced ignition cylinder protector installed at their local Hyundai or Kia authorized dealerships, according to the attorney general’s office.

Additionally, consumers who installed a software update on their vehicles, or were scheduled to do so, but still experienced a theft or attempted theft of their vehicle on or after April 29 can file a claim for restitution. More information about eligibility and how to submit a claim can be found at www.HKMultistateimmobilizersettlement.com for Hyundai consumers and https://customercare.kiausa.com/SWLD or 800-333-4542 for Kia consumers.

The Probst’s family’s wrongful death lawsuit against Hyundai, Ayala and Keys is ongoing, according to Clark County court records.

