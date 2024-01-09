Nevada judge dismisses case seeking to bar Trump from ballot

A federal judge on Monday dismissed the case seeking to bar former President Donald Trump from Nevada’s ballot.

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump at a campaign event on Oct. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

John Castro, a long-shot presidential candidate from Texas, argued that Trump cannot participate in an election because of his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, citing the Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause in the 14th Amendment.

Similar lawsuits were filed in states across the country, with Colorado and Maine deciding to bar him from the primary ballot under those grounds. The matter is now before the U.S. Supreme Court.

U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro found that Castro lacked standing and that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case.

Castro had argued that Trump’s participation in the primary would cause Castro harm, as Trump would siphon away votes and fundraising from him. Trump, however, is not participating in the primary. Rather, he is joining the Nevada Republican Party’s caucus. At least five federal courts have rejected that argument, Navarro wrote in her order.

“Castro’s lack of Article III standing is even more apparent in this case because Trump and Castro are not even competing on the same ballot in Nevada,” the Nevada judge wrote.

John Castro Order by Jessica Hill on Scribd

