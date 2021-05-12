Nevada kids 12-15 may be able to get COVID vaccine this week

Vaccine will be available at pharmacies, mass inoculation sites and some doctor’s offices after final review of new federal guidelines on the Pfizer vaccine are reviewed.

Pfizer vaccine is brought to room temperature at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccination site in Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

As soon as Thursday, adolescents ages 12 to 15 could be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot at multiple locations across Nevada, a state official said Wednesday.

Once recommendations are finalized for use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in this age group, “Nevada’s teens will be able to access the vaccine at pharmacies, at their doctor’s offices, at the mass vaccination sites that are currently running,” said Karissa Loper with the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

The state also is working to add sites, including determining if schools can be used as vaccination locations, Loper said during a noon media briefing.

On Wednesday, an advisory panel to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine be made available to adolescents. The recommendation comes on the heels of the Food and Drug Administration’s decision Monday to expand its emergency use authorization to include this age group.

The Western State Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, of which Nevada is a member, was scheduled to review the CDC panel’s recommendations later in the day.

Following this review, “Updated guidance and information about administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents will be provided to Nevada vaccinators,” Loper said.

Eager for vaccine

Some parents are eager to get their children vaccinated as soon as possible.

“I think they want to lead a normal life, going back to what it was before,” said Dr. Evelyn Montalvo Stanton, chair of the department of pediatrics at the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV.

Vaccination will ease some parents’ concerns about their children returning to the classroom or visiting frail grandparents, said Montalvo Stanton, a pediatric pulmonologist. Other parents, though, may hesitate to get their children vaccinated.

“There always is a group of families that are worried about side effects and would prefer to hold out,” she said. There is a remote chance that the Pfizer vaccine will cause an extreme allergic reaction in a recipient, according to the FDA.

If parents haven’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccine themselves, they may, in turn, not wish to get their children inoculated, said Dr. Fermin Leguen, chief health officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.

“The same concerns that we have with vaccine hesitancy in adults translate to children,” he said.

Although less likely than adults to get seriously ill from COVID-19, children are susceptible to its effects.

Children ages 4 to 17 represent about 10 percent of cases in Clark County, and 1 percent of hospitalizations, according to data from the health district. Four children in this age group have died, representing 0.1 percent of the county’s COVID-19 deaths.

There have been 64 cases in Clark County of a rare but serious COVID-19-related syndrome in children called mult-system inflammatory syndrome. It causes inflammation in multiple organs of the body.

Required for school?

A health district representative said it was unlikely at this point that vaccination would be required for Clark County students. Authorized under emergency use, the vaccine does not yet have the full approval of the FDA.

“This makes it very unlikely that the vaccine could be mandatory for Clark County students since it does not have a full approval status from the FDA and such action may trigger legal challenges for school authorities,” said representative Stephanie Bethel.

In a Facebook forum with parents Tuesday, Clark County schools superintendent Jesus Jara said he doubted that COVID-19 vaccination would be required for students when the vaccine has not received full approval. But he said the decision ultimately would be made by the state.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

