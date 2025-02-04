Nevada Latino Legislative Caucus says state’s Latino community is ‘under attack’

Resources for children of migrants in deportation proceedings, education, housing and protection of workers are among the priorities for the Nevada Latino Legislative Caucus.

Assemblywoman Cecelia Gonzalez, D-Las Vegas, shakes the hand of Chief Justice Lidia S. Stiglich in February 2023 in Carson City. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Warning that Nevada’s Latino community is “under attack,” members of the state’s Latino Legislative Caucus said it would put top priority to providing resources for children of migrants in deportation proceedings as well as for education, housing and protection of workers.

The group of Nevada lawmakers laid out their agenda Monday in Carson City on the first day of the 2025 legislative session.

“There is no doubt that our Latino community is under attack, “ said Assemblywoman Cecelia Gonzalez, alluding to immigration policies coming from President Donald Trump’s administration.

The Clark County Democrat said she was introducing the “Family Support Unity Act,” which would protect children in mixed-immigrant households with guardians who end up in the custody of immigration authorities.

“It establishes safeguards to prevent these children from being left without care, ensuring they have access to legal, social, and educational resources,” the caucus said. “For the Latino community, this bill is crucial in addressing the challenges faced by mixed-status families, preventing family separation from leaving children vulnerable to instability and systemic neglect.”

Trump made mass deportations a cornerstone of his successful presidential campaign, and his administration has publicized raids conducted by federal agents. There has been no public show of enforcement in Nevada thus far.

Assemblywoman Selena Torres-Fossett, D-Clark County, said the caucus remains “adamantly opposed to raids that are incurring and inciting fear in our community.”

Education and other proposals

Torres-Fossett said she was introducing the “English Learners Accountability and Success Act.”

The bill would require schools to “develop plans for students learning English.

Other education-centered proposals include combating bullying, violence and discrimination, addressing mental health and increasing funding for dual-enrollment programs that allow high school students to earn college credits, the caucus said.

The “Teaching Beyond Testing Act” seeks to improve teacher retention and diversify that workforce. The bill calls to “modernize Nevada’s teacher licensure process.”

Relating to housing, the “Holding Large Corporations Accountable Act” would limit any “person or entity” of buying more than 100 residential homes within a year.

Other proposals include expanding programs that help first-time homebuyers, tenant protections and affordable housing.

The caucus said it was advocating for background checks and placing restrictions on what it described as “assault weapons.” It wants to make contraception available for everyone regardless of “income or immigration status.”

The caucus said it also would push for labor protections for farm workers.

Consumer protection proposals include addressing predatory lending and “deceptive marketing,” the caucus said.

The caucus said it wants to tackle debt collection reform.

“A strong and equitable economy is essential for thriving Latino families,” the caucus said. “The caucus will focus on policies that promote job quality, affordability, small business growth, and fair debt reform to bolster economic stability for families.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.