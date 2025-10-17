Nevada lawmakers approve $7.3M for WIC program amid shutdown

Should the federal government shutdown continue through October, the State of Nevada is ready to continue funding its supplemental nutritional program for underserved women and children for a few more weeks.

The Nevada Legislature flag flies above the Legislative Building in the final days of the 83rd session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City Sunday, June 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Legislative Building is seen Wednesday, April 23, 2025 in Carson City. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee set aside $7.3 million to keep funding its supplemental nutritional program for underserved women and children if the federal government shutdown continues into November.

The Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee approved the expenditure for the state’s Women, Infants & Children program, commonly known as WIC, on Thursday.

“Without this state’s intervention, the result could be a threat to life for vulnerable populations that already face increased food insecurity and health risks,” said Andrea Rivers, acting administrator for the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

WIC serves almost 56,000 pregnant women, young mothers and young children in Nevada, she noted.

Rivers said the U.S. Agriculture Department on Wednesday released dollars from “the tariff revenue,” which will keep the program funded until around the end of the month.

The Nevada Board of Examiners, which includes Gov. Joe Lombardo and Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, advanced the funding request Tuesday.

If federal lawmakers don’t reach an agreement to reopen the federal government in a couple of weeks, the state dollars will kick in, she said.

The state’s funding for WIC will carry it at least through the Thanksgiving Day holiday, “when benefits utilization tends to be higher for participants,” Rivers said.

She added: “This funding, if approved, will not be utilized unless absolutely necessary, and will be issued to the division on a weekly basis, only in the amount of actual food redemption costs.”

Rivers noted that USDA “hasn’t committed fully” to refund the state if the dollars are needed, “but we anticipate that those funds would be able to be repaid.”

Nevada State Sen. Rochelle Nguyen, D-Clark County, expressed frustration about the government shutdown, noting that the dollars come from a fund designed to help during natural disasters.

“I appreciate everyone coming up with solutions to make sure that we don’t lose this crucial funding for our women and children that are in need,” she said.

Nguyen blamed the government closure on congressional Republicans who hold a majority.

“I’m just incredibly sad that we are at this point because our representatives in Washington, D.C., refuse to do their job, considering that we are talking about how we would rather do this than feed hungry women and children.”

President Donald Trump’s administration and Republicans have in turn blamed the shutdown on Democrats.

“Americans want the Democrat Shutdown to end — and know Democrats are to blame,” the White House said earlier this month.

