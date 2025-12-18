Nevada lawmakers fund oversight of Las Vegas youth clinics

Nevada lawmakers approved nearly $485,000 in funding to regulate an operator of four youth residential mental health facilities in Las Vegas.

Nevada lawmakers approved nearly $485,000 in funding to regulate an operator of four youth residential mental health facilities in Las Vegas after a recent court order allowed them to move forward investigating allegations of neglect and abuse there.

Legislators on the Interim Finance Committee on Thursday moved the reserve funding for the Nevada Health Authority’s health care facility regulation, almost a week after the agency suspended and revoked the licenses for the Moriah Behavioral Health facilities.

The funding follows a November District Court ruling that dissolved a temporary restraining order preventing the Nevada Health Authority from accessing records, patients and facilities.

State and county regulators had tried to enter the homes to conduct investigations but were barred entry because of the restraining order. Officials were following up on allegations of physical and sexual abuse, neglect and lack of protective supervision, according to a Nov. 12 motion from the Nevada Attorney General’s office in the civil lawsuit brought by the business.

Two of the houses have been shuttered, according to Nevada Health Authority Director Stacie Weeks. There are now nine children living in two homes, which are licensed as psychiatric residential treatment centers and not group homes, she told lawmakers.

She said the money will be used to hire a team that assesses the records and children to ensure they receive proper treatment and medication.

“It’s pretty sad and really hard and traumatizing on these kids,” she said. So, we want to make sure where we send these kids, that if they do need a state residential treatment, that it’s a safe facility and one that we feel strongly that’s quality care.”

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.