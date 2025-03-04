Nevada lawmakers, guests attending Trump’s address to Congress
Nevada’s federal delegation will be in attendance at President Donald Trump’s congressional address and will bring guests to highlight issues important to them.
Nevada’s federal delegation will be in attendance at President Donald Trump’s congressional address Tuesday evening and will bring guests to highlight issues important to them.
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., is bringing Jason Shipman, principal at Florence Drake Elementary School in Sparks.
In a statement, Cortez Masto’s office highlighted the dangers of cutting the Department of Education and how students, teachers and parents at Florence, which relies on Title 1, and schools across Nevada face uncertainty.
Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., will be joined by teenager Dominic Rampa, who relies on Medicaid, and his mother Rebecca Ennis.
Rosen’s office said in a statement that Medicaid for Nevadans is important and said without Medicaid coverage, Rampa would lose the health care coverage he needs to live.
Also highlighting the importance of the Department of Education amid federal budget cuts, Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., will bring Nevada education advocate Michelle Alejandra Booth.
Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., will bring Yolanda Garcia, a member of Culinary 226. In a Monday post on X, Horsford said Garcia’s experience as a tipped worker highlights why he introduced legislation to end taxes on tipped income and eliminate the subminimum wage.
Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., will not be attending the address in person and will instead watch from her office.
Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., did not return a request for comment before the deadline for print.
Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.