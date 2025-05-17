87°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Kats!, Dining Out now on
Find entertainment news, Kats and Dining Out on the new
website.
Nevada

Nevada lawmakers plan to pull over $350M from Rainy Day Fund

The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Assembly member Melissa Hardy, R-Henderson, listens to a speaker during a meeting of the Assemb ...
‘Reba’s law’ passes Nevada Assembly floor
Metropolitan Police Department officers work to secure the intersection of Fashion Show Drive a ...
Tax extension to fund Las Vegas police jobs heads to governor’s desk
Assemblymember Joe Dalia, D-Henderson, during the 83rd legislative session at the Nevada State ...
‘Medical aid in dying’ bill fails in Nevada Legislature
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Friday that charges have been filed against the ow ...
Nevada AG charges fiber optic company owner over failed internet project
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2025 - 5:56 pm
 

Legislators introduced a bill Friday that would pull $350.5 million from the state’s Rainy Day Fund to go toward the state’s general fund.

Assembly Bill 587 proposes about $289 million from the emergency fund will go to the 2025-2026 fiscal year, and $62 million will fund the 2026-2027 fiscal year to be used for “unrestricted State General Fund use,” according to the bill text.

Over $1.3 billion sits in Nevada’s Rainy Day Fund, the highest it has been, to be used for emergencies.

Earlier this week Speaker Steve Yeager proposed tapping into the Rainy Day Fund for $90 million to give extra compensation to teachers in hard-to-fill positions.

The bill had no named sponsor other than the Assembly Committee on Ways and Means.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks speaks during a press conference  Friday, March 28, ...
Nevada AG joins lawsuits over federal funding, immigration enforcement
By Kimberlee Kruesi Associated Press

Nevada’s Aaron Ford and other Democratic attorneys general filed lawsuits claiming the Trump administration is threatening to withhold funds unless states agree to immigration enforcement actions.

MORE STORIES