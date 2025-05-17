Nevada lawmakers plan to pull over $350M from Rainy Day Fund

A bill proposes transferring over $350 million from Nevada’s Rainy Day Fund to the state’s general fund.

Legislators introduced a bill Friday that would pull $350.5 million from the state’s Rainy Day Fund to go toward the state’s general fund.

Assembly Bill 587 proposes about $289 million from the emergency fund will go to the 2025-2026 fiscal year, and $62 million will fund the 2026-2027 fiscal year to be used for “unrestricted State General Fund use,” according to the bill text.

Over $1.3 billion sits in Nevada’s Rainy Day Fund, the highest it has been, to be used for emergencies.

Earlier this week Speaker Steve Yeager proposed tapping into the Rainy Day Fund for $90 million to give extra compensation to teachers in hard-to-fill positions.

The bill had no named sponsor other than the Assembly Committee on Ways and Means.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.