Nevada lawmakers press on for day two of special session

Several bills moved quickly through the Senate on Thursday, but the Assembly has yet to vote on any legislation as of Friday morning.

Lawmakers continue to consider new policies and appropriations on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, as the Nevada Legislature enters its second day of a special legislative session in Carson City. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Lawmakers continue to consider new policies and appropriations on Friday as the Nevada Legislature enters its second day of a special legislative session.

The debate over several high-profile bills on the wide-spanning agenda started strong on Thursday. The Assembly Public Safety and Security heard hours of testimony over Lombardo’s sweeping crime bill. Assembly Bill 4 seeks to alter nearly a dozen different areas of Nevada’s criminal justice laws and could prompt the return of a controversial court program in Las Vegas that led to judges banning defendants from the Strip.

That bill has not moved out of committee as of Friday morning.

Instead, the Assembly is set to hear testimony Friday on Assembly Bill 6, which would allow for the expansion of school traffic zones and would increase penalties for traffic violations in school zones. The legislation was not heard in the regular session earlier this year.

Assembly Bill 5, the marquee effort to draw Hollywood studio development to Southern Nevada through tax breaks, could also advance Friday. The bill had hours of testimony and public comment Thursday afternoon, and narrowly survived an early challenge to remove it from consideration that morning.

A separate Assembly committee is set to hear testimony Friday on Assembly Bill 1, which would establish a cybersecurity operations center and talent pipeline program within the office of the chief information officer. The legislation comes after a disruptive cyberattack on Nevada’s state networks was reported in August.

Some bills have moved more quickly on the state Senate side, with seven bills and resolutions voted out of the chamber and sent to the Assembly. Those include a proposal to create a state-supported public assistance program, a bill that would permit, rather than require, proof of insurance for a rental car and a bill creating a grant program to address health care access and provider shortages.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X. Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.