Nevada lawmakers weigh privacy bill amid transparency debate

CARSON CITY — Nevada Lawmakers are considering a bill that would make it easier for elected officials to hide their personal information from the public.

Assembly Bill 3 under consideration in the Legislature’s special session would allow for any public officer to request that their personal information be kept confidential in Secretary of State, county and city records. This could lead to redactions of records such as declarations of residency, which must be filed by candidates running for public office. Proponents of the bill say it is necessary to protect lawmakers from violent threats and harassment.

There was no opposition to the legislation when it was heard in the Assembly Public Safety and Security committee on Thursday. But the Nevada Press Association has since authored a joint statement with the Nevada Open Government Coalition, which the groups intend to file as an opposition letter against the bill.

“The Nevada Press Association believes deeply that public information is essential to the function of our government,” Brian Allfrey, the executive director of the press association, and Bob Conrad, a board member of the open government coalition, wrote in the letter. “Transparency is the cornerstone of accountability; it allows Nevadans to see how decisions are made, how public resources are used, and how public officials conduct themselves in the performance of their duties.”

The groups also questioned why the legislation was being considered in a special session, without regular procedures that include full public notice of hearings and more time for stakeholders to debate bills.

“A matter that directly affects the public’s right to know should not be advanced under such constraints,” the statement said.

Assemblymember Howard Watts, D-Las Vegas, presented the bill to the Assembly committee on Thursday and testified that it’s in response to security concerns from public officials.

“People have received threats of violence by phone, by email, via social media,” Watts said. “We must realize that everyone who takes on the responsibility of serving as a public official does have a risk and faces being a target for violence and harassment.”

Watts did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

Current law allows for some officials, such as judges and election employees, to keep information confidential. There are also legal procedures for domestic violence victims and law enforcement officers to shield their information.

The bill would allow public officials to request that the Department of Motor Vehicles display alternate addresses on their driver’s license. Public officials will also be allowed to use campaign funds for private security if the bill passes.

David Cuillier, director of the Freedom of Information Project at the University of Florida’s Brechner Center for the Advancement of the First Amendment, said in an emailed statement that watchdogs have noticed laws popping up across the country that limit the public’s access to information about elected officials.

Cuillier said bad actors can easily access information about anyone online, and that using campaign funds for private security would go further to protect lawmakers. But rushing to hide information about elected government employees is “problematic,” he said.

“This bill is driven by fear, and fear often leads to bad decisions,” Cuillier said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.