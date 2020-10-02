Nevada lawmakers wish Trump a speedy recovery from COVID-19

President Donald Trump received well wishes from lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Friday after he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

“I wish the president and (first lady) a speedy recovery during this challenging time,” said Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.

“We must all work together to end the spread of this virus and get Americans the help they need,” she added.

“My thoughts are with the president and first lady this morning,” said Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev. “I’m hoping they both have a swift recovery.

“We must all do our part to combat this virus. Wear a mask, and social distance,” Rosen said.

Trump was scheduled to be in Nevada next week, but plans for the president were immediately shelved after the diagnosis.

White House physician Sean Conley, a Navy commander, in a statement said the president and first lady are well at this time “and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

Trump in recent months seemed to downplay guidance from government scientists and at times refused to wear a mask that experts said was crucial to curtailing the spread of COVID-19.

The president held recent campaign rallies, including one in Henderson, where many participants opted not to wear masks in the crowded setting.

“I wish President Trump and the first lady a full and speedy recovery,” said Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev.

“I urge everyone to practice social distancing, wear a mask in public, and wash your hands frequently. If you have been exposed to someone who has tested positive, you should immediately self-quarantine and get tested. Please take this virus seriously so you do not put your health and the health of your loved ones at higher risk,” she said.

