Nevada leaders are asked to halt evictions, homeless camping bans

A coalition of local advocacy organizations is calling for a statewide moratorium on evictions, sweeps on homeless during the coronavirus outbreak.

A coalition of local advocacy organizations is calling for a statewide moratorium on evictions during the coronavirus outbreak in Nevada.

In a letter sent to Gov. Steve Sisolak and county and city government officials, the Nevada Housing Rights Coalition on Monday proposed measures aimed at protecting the health of those experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity.

The request comes as a growing number of casino workers have faced layoffs in recent days as travel demand and Strip occupancy rates dropped because of coronavirus.

The most common reason for eviction in Nevada is nonpayment of rent.

In addition to the pause on evictions, the measures included moratoriums on homeless camping bans and sweeps on homeless encampments. It also proposed that Nevada use emergency funding to place unsheltered people in vacant hotels, motels and trailers.

“We are really trying to make sure that unsheltered Nevadans are taken care of properly and that no one becomes homeless because of COVID-19,” ACLU of Nevada spokesman Wesley Juhl said.

The coalition includes community and advocacy organizations from across the state, including the ACLU of Nevada, Nevada Homeless Alliance, Coalition of Nevada Legal Services Providers, Foundations for Recovery and more.

