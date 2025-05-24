Nevada Legislature approaches end of session after latest deadline

A Friday deadline in the Nevada Legislature was the last one on the calendar of the 120-day session until June 2, but there is still plenty for lawmakers to consider in Carson City before the 2025 session adjourns.

About 60 bills have been considered by both chambers and are on their way to the governor’s desk as of 6 p.m. Friday. Hundreds more must be considered in the next 10 days or face failure.

Bills without exemptions needed to pass through their second house, either the Assembly or state Senate, before they could receive Gov. Joe Lombardo’s consideration. But they weren’t the only measures considered; leaders also pushed through some of their recent proposals to cap insulin costs — and made a false start in voting on key budget bills out of order.

Here are some highlights from Friday’s second house passage deadline in the Legislature.

Bills that survived

A bill criminalizing wrong-way driving will head to the governor’s desk. Assembly Bill 111 – dubbed “Jaya’s Law” — passed unanimously in the Senate on Friday. The bill was named after 3-year-old Jaya Brooks, who was killed in a wrong-way crash on U.S. 95 near the Durango Drive off-ramp in December 2023.

“I am thrilled both the Assembly and Senate understood the importance of this bill, and I look forward to the Governor signing it into law,” bill sponsor Brian Hibbetts, R-Las Vegas, said in a statement.

A proposal to allow workers covered by a collective bargaining agreement to use sick time to take care of family members advanced through Friday’s deadline. Assembly Bill 112 removed an exemption for employees under collective bargaining, making the use more widely available.

AB 112 passed the Senate 15-6. Two Las Vegas Republicans joining the Democrats: John Steinbeck and Lori Rogich. The bill was returned to the Assembly, where they still must vote to agree on new amendments.

Gun possession policies that Lombardo vetoed last year passed the Assembly on party-line votes Friday, with Democrats in support. Senate Bill 89, sponsored by Sen. Julie Pazina, D-Las Vegas, would prevent someone convicted of a misdemeanor hate crime from owning or purchasing a firearm for 10 years.

The bill heads to the governor’s desk, where it may face another veto.

Other actions in the Legislature

Lawmakers also advanced a key, last-minute proposal from Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager. The chamber unanimously approved Assembly Bill 555, which would cap insulin at $35 for a 30-day supply for private insurance users. The legislation, introduced on May 8 and not subject to Friday’s deadline, follows the federal government’s price cap for insulin costs for people on Medicare.

“I think most of us here campaigned in 2024, and I’m sure that your voters made clear to you that their No. 1 concern was rising costs,” the Las Vegas Democrat said during the bill’s hour-long hearing on Wednesday. “This answer is a partial answer to that to so many Nevadans.”

AB 555 now goes to the Senate for consideration.

Lawmakers also saved legislation that could have failed Friday’s deadline. Senate Bill 179, defining “antisemitism” for Nevada Equal Rights Commission investigations, was exempted from deadlines on Friday.

Jewish advocacy groups asked for it to be amended to include the widely adopted International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition, which includes contemporary examples, during a May 13 hearing. The Government Affairs committee recommended it as amended on the previous deadline day, May 16. The exemption gives the bill more time for a floor vote from the Assembly.

State budget sits in wait

Lawmakers appeared eager to act on the five major budget bills this week. The bills allocate funding to K-12 schools, state employees, capital improvement projects, state departments and authorize the use of federal funds and other fees generated by the state. They are typically among the last bills considered, but all five bills passed their chambers of origin throughout the week.

On Friday afternoon, senators appeared ready to send two of the bills — Assembly Bills 591 and 592, appropriating funds for state agencies and state employees salaries, respectively — to the governor’s desk. They voted on the bills before rescinding them when they realized the Assembly had not yet acted on the education budget (Senate Bill 500), which is constitutionally required to be approved first.

Later that afternoon, the Assembly moved SB 500 to the chief clerk’s desk — a way of putting some bills on hold.

