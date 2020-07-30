108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nevada

Nevada Legislature special session won’t start until Friday, at earliest

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2020 - 6:40 pm
 
Updated July 29, 2020 - 6:50 pm

CARSON CITY — Nevada’s second special legislative session won’t start until Friday or possibly into the weekend, according to the spokeswoman for Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Sisolak said earlier this week that the session could start as early as Thursday. But Sisolak’s spokeswoman, Meghin Delaney, said that will have to wait at least one more day.

“The second special legislative session will not begin tomorrow. Once the governor feels confident the session is ready to begin, he will issue a proclamation,” Delaney said in a statement Wednesday.

Part of the reason for that delay? According to one former lawmaker and another source familiar with the discussions, Sisolak, a Democrat, is pushing for legislation that would grant liability protections for businesses in Nevada, an idea that legislative Democrats have bridled at over concerns that those protections could put workers at risk.

“It’s going to be delayed a day or two. And the major reason for delay is the governor wants on the agenda legal immunity for businesses to reopen,” Watkins said on during a segment on the local sports talk radio program Cofield and Company that was also streamed on Periscope.

Watkins is a former Democratic state assemblyman who was elected in 2016 but chose not to run again after one term. But Watkins still has close ties to some lawmakers, including Democratic Assemblyman Steve Yeager, the Assembly’s speaker pro tempore and a partner at Watkins’ Battle Born Injury Lawyers law firm.

Watkins could not be reached for a follow up comment Wednesday.

Sisolak said earlier this week that the second special legislative session of the summer would include policies aimed at “helping stabilize businesses so they don’t suffer continued economic hits,” while also addressing safety standards for workers.

Sisolak’s spokeswoman declined to comment when asked about liability protections.

Proponents of those protections for businesses, which include the Nevada Resorts Association and Vegas Chamber, have said they are needed because businesses being held liable for employees or customers contracting COVID-19 would further cripple the economy.

Watkins also voiced some the same concerns raised by many labor unions and progressive groups about potential legal immunity for businesses.

“You take away all the rights of the employees. You take away all the rights of the customers. And it’s incredibly bad policy at any time. But it’s especially bad policy in times of emergency,” Watkins said on the show.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada sheriff to library: If you back BLM, don’t call police for help
Nevada sheriff to library: If you back BLM, don’t call police for help
2
Sisolak issues social distancing directive for Nevada schools
Sisolak issues social distancing directive for Nevada schools
3
Barr, Democrats clash in Capitol Hill faceoff
Barr, Democrats clash in Capitol Hill faceoff
4
Las Vegas lifestyle club, alleged site of sex doll brothel, sues county to stay open
Las Vegas lifestyle club, alleged site of sex doll brothel, sues county to stay open
5
Nevada adds 870 COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths
Nevada adds 870 COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 case reported at Legislature's special session - Video
A person who was inside the Nevada Legislature Building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said Friday, July 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
Nevada adds 870 COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths
By / RJ

The number of new cases was below the daily average of slightly more than 1,058 over the preceding week and was the lowest daily total announced by the agency since July 20.

Dan Rodimer photographed at the Las Vegas Review-Journal offices on Thursday, April 26, 2018. M ...
Congressional candidate Rodimer subject of 911 calls in Las Vegas
By Nicholas Riccardi The Associated Press

Las Vegas police responded twice to 911 calls from Republican congressional candidate Dan Rodimer’s now-wife in 2018 alleging domestic violence, according to police records.

In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, voters head to the polls at the Enterprise Library in Las Vega ...
Independent redistricting commission amendment dead — for now
By Amanda Bradford / RJ

The effort to amend the state constitution to turn once-a-decade redistricting over to an independent commission appears dead, after the group behind the effort couldn’t gather enough signatures.

Read More