Nevada Legislature’s top administrator leaving for new job

CARSON CITY — Lorne Malkiewich said Tuesday that he will leave his job as director of the Legislative Counsel Bureau on April 3 to become chief operating officer for the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges in Reno.

Malkiewich, 54, has been working for the Legislature since 1981. He served on the legal staff and then as the Legislature’s top lawyer before becoming administrator over all legislative divisions more than 18 years ago. He also served as spokesman for the Legislature.

Tammy Grace, his deputy, will become acting director of the Legislative Counsel Bureau . A national search is under way for a permanent replacement.

Malkiewich said about two years ago that he was considering looking for other employment so his departure was not a surprise. “It has been a wonderful experience,” he said. “Now is the time for something new.”

The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges provides technical assistance, training, publications and research programs to help judges.