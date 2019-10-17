Nevada liable for correction officers’ pay

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Nevada is not immune from a lawsuit filed by corrections officers over pay because it moved a state lawsuit into federal court.

High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs, Nevada. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY – A three-judge federal appeals panel has ruled the state of Nevada cannot claim blanket immunity to escape liability in a nearly five-year legal dispute over wages brought by hundreds of prison guards against the state Department of Corrections.

The unanimous ruling issued Wednesday by the panel of the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco upholds an earlier finding in the case by a federal judge in Reno and leaves the state open to monetary damages for back wages potentially in the millions of dollars.

A spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office said the state was reviewing the case and weighing its options.

Some 542 current and former corrections officers have opted into the lawsuit. The plaintiffs originally brought the lawsuit in state court, claiming under federal labor law that they should be paid for work done immediately before and after their assigned shifts, such as attending briefings and inspections.

The state asked to move the case to federal court then later claimed constitutional immunity granted to states in certain legal circumstances under the 11th Amendment.

The lower court in Reno ruled in March 2018 that the state waived immunity when it sought to have the case moved from state to federal court. The appellate panel upheld that ruling Wednesday, citing and expanding on an earlier Ninth Circuit decision in a case involving California, where the court chastised the state for seeking to game the system by switching venues.

“A state defendant that removes a case to federal court waives its immunity from suit on all federal-law claims brought by the plaintiff,” the appellate panel ruled. Today’s decision sends the case back to the federal court in Reno.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Walden v. State of Nevada by SteveSebelius on Scribd