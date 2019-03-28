Nevada lieutenant governor chooses not to skip White House event

Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall presides over the Senate the Legislative Building in Carson City on the first day of the 80th session of the Nevada Legislature Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

WASHINGTON — Nevada Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall attended a roundtable for lieutenant governors Wednesday at the White House where workforce development and trade deals were discussed with top administration officials, including acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

According to her Twitter account, Marshall is in Washington for the National Lieutenant Governors Association annual meeting.

“I appreciate the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs extending an invitation to discuss these important issues with state leaders,” Marshall said in a statement following the meeting. “It’s important that Nevada has a seat at the table, and I look forward to continuing the conversation with stakeholders back home.”

Last month, Gov. Steve Sisolak boycotted National Governors Association events held at the White House to protest a shipment of a half-ton of plutonium to a federal facility northwest of Las Vegas. “To go to a fancy White House dinner when I’ve got this hanging over Nevada, I didn’t think it was appropriate,” Sisolak told the Review-Journal.

In early March, Attorney General Aaron Ford, a Democrat like Marshall and Sisolak, skipped a National Association of Attorneys General event at the Trump White House, but told the Review-Journal the reason was a scheduling conflict and “definitely not” a boycott.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.